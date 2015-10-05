Jasper Co. shooting leaves 1 dead

A man is dead following a shooting in Jasper County Saturday morning.

According to Coroner Randy, Therone Horne , 39, of Jackson was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene around 12:15 a.m.

Authorities said Horne was found laying in the Southbound lane of Highway of Highway in the Heidelberg area of Jasper County.

Officials with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

