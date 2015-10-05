Clouds will hang tough today but, we'll see a few peeks of sun this afternoon.

Good morning everyone! Those clouds that kept us cool this weekend are on their way out, which will lead to us finally seeing the sun! Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s today. Lows overnight will drop to the low 60s with a few clouds.

Tuesday though Thursday will be dry & warm with highs in the mid 80s and mostly sunny skies.

Our next chance of rain looks to come toward the weekend as a front approaches the area.