Annual Loblolly Festival held in Laurel

Thousands packed downtown Laurel for the annual Loblolly Festival Saturday.

The event featured live music, food and activities for children.

The festival celebrates Laurel’s heritage as a Sawmill town and promotes downtown businesses.

Robert Jones comes each year for a really good cause.

“This is one of the functions that we try to do to raise funds for our veterans in nursing homes and veterans in general need, and also get the public to be aware that you do have wounded veterans that's working to help other veterans,” Jones said.

Organizers said the festival brings in nearly $40,000 in the downtown area in a one-day event each year.

