Heritage Arts Festival held in Laurel

Hundreds packed the front lawn of the Lauren Rogers Museum Saturday for the annual Heritage Arts Festival.

It’s a free family –friendly event where patrons celebrate their heritage through hands-on art activities.

Guests were treated to live music and free pizza.

This year’s theme was “Sunshine in the Pines,” and it’s held in conjunction with the National Arts and Humanities month.

Organizers said it’s a great way to introduce kids to the museum.

“We want the children in our area to feel like this is their museum. They are welcome to come here. They come for the fun on the front lawn and then they can tour the museum with their family and get to see what's inside because it's a treasure inside, and it's here for everybody,” Many Buchanan said.

This year marked the 23rd year for the heritage festival.

