Laurel man arrested for drugs

A Laurel convicted drug offender is once against arrested for drugs.

Investigators with the Laurel Police Department said a six-month long investigation led to the arrest of 52-year-old Albert McDonald.

He was arrested during a traffic stop at a gas station in Laurel.

Police said they found two pounds of marijuana in plastic bags in his car.

Authorities said he is considered to be a mid to high level drug dealer.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.