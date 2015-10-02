Laurel D.A. wants criminal history admitted in child porn retrial

The City of Laurel’s district attorney wants the criminal history of a Jones County man convicted of child exploitation to be used as evidence in his new trial.

Attorney Tony Buckley said John Lowe’s previous history is relevant to his new case according to Assistant District Attorney Kristin Martin.

Four years ago, Lowe was convicted of five counts of exploitation of a child, but it was overturned after the Supreme Court ruled Lowe should’ve had his own independent computer expert.

Lowe’s new trial is scheduled for November 18.

