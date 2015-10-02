USM launches ROCKtober to get fans in the stands

The Southern Miss Department of Athletics launched a new campaign Friday to get football fans to The Rock.

ROCKtober is a month long push to fill seats in M.M. Roberts Stadium after Coach Todd Monken called for fans to come and stay at home games, regardless of the opponent.

The campaign is based around innovative ideas for ticket pricing, starting with "Yard Line Pricing" for the Oct. 3 game against North Texas. Golden Eagle fans will be able to get a ticket to the game "for a price equal to the yard line of the seat they select," the department said in a news release. That means, tickets on the 1-yard line are only $1, and the prices go up from there.

"Our goal in ROCKtober is to fill M.M. Roberts Stadium - plain and simple - by introducing some fun, fan-friendly and clever promotions that we hope will match the excitement of our football team," said Southern Miss Director of Athletics Bill McGillis.

"Yard Line Pricing" tickets can only be bought in person at the Pat Ferlise Center Ticket Office from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. or at the stadium box office on Saturday after 2:30 p.m.

"Yard Line Pricing, and some of the outrageous deals to come, will go hand-in-hand with the high-flying offense, onside kicks, fake field goals, fake punts, double-reverse passes and other trickeration Coach Monken and the Golden Eagles bring to The Rock every Saturday," McGillis said. "We're going to reestablish The Rock as the toughest place to play in college football and, together with our players and coaches, Golden Eagle fans are going to be the driving force in making that happen."

The athletic department said special ticket deals include family friendly ticket prices in both the upper and lower deck, daily deals and other promotions.

Family friendly ticket prices will continue through the season and include $10 youth tickets available for either level, $20 lower-level reserved seats and $15 dollar upper deck seats. Daily deals will be announced on online every morning at 8 a.m. and will include "Name Your Price" tickets and "a "Golden Ticket" - which will be good for the game purchased and remaining home games thereafter provided the Golden Eagles continue to win," the news release said.

The Charity Challenge is another creative way the department is planning to fill seats. During ROCKtober, fans can purchase $10 tickets that will be donated "to local charities and youth groups whose members otherwise not able to attend a Southern Miss event."

Aside from the ticket prices, the athletic department said number of prizes will be available to students attending home football games, like opportunities to win cash, free tuition, books, merchandise and food.

