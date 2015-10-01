Making a difference: Jones County couple starts community project for children in need

A Jones County couple is making a big difference in their community, one stitch at a time.

Let's Make Something owners Wade and Tammy Robinson recently opened their fabric store on Highway 15 in Laurel. Tammy said she has a passion for sewing and wanted to think of a way she could use her talents and store to help others.

"There's nothing better than doing something for someone else," Tammy Robinson said. "We wanted to do something to involve our customers, so we came up with an idea to have them make something we could give back to the community."

That idea sparked the Sheriff Department Project to help children in crisis.

The Robinsons got to work. They said within a few weeks the project blossomed into a creative outlet for community members.

On Oct. 1, the couple finally had enough blankets for the Jones County Sheriff's Department to pick up. Tammy said each deputy will have a blanket they can keep in their patrol cars.

The couple said they are happy to do something for someone else and make a difference in their community.

"It's always fun to pay it forward," Tammy Robinson said. She said the crafting is not stopping anytime soon.

Tammy said anyone that would like to make a quilt is welcome to drop it off at the shop or stop in for help. Only new, handmade quilts will be accepted, and they ask that they not be any bigger than 30 by 60 inches.

Let's Make Something is located at 1315 Highway 15 North in Suit E. The store is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 - 5:30 p.m. and 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.