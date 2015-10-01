SLIDESHOW: Youngest U.S. billionaires

The youngest moneymakers in the U.S. are rolling in some serious cash and it has not gone unnoticed. In Forbes 2015 list of America’s richest includes 17 millennials, which compares to 11 on Forbe’s 2014 list.

Most of these young billionaires earned their fortunes through technology, including some of the biggest social media sites we know all too well—Twitter and Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg, 31, has a net worth of $40.3 billion and his other two co-founders, Dustin Moskovitz, 31, and Sean Parker, 35, both make the moneymaker list.

And let's not forget the notable competitor Evan Spiegel, 25, who is the creator of Snapchat and banks in a net worth of $2.1 billion. Perhaps what is the most unusual about the 17 young billionaires is that three of them are from the same family. Three heirs of the late Columbian billionaire Julio Mario Santo Domingo are in their 30s and all have a net worth more than $1 billion.

Do you know who’s the youngest billionaire on the list? Click through our slideshow to find out!

