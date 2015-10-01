Jones County Sheriff's Department execute large drug bust

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested two men involved with a drug bust Sunday.

Adam Bolton, 29 and Chris Valentine, 27 were arrested by sheriff deputies. Sheriff Alex Hodge said two suspects were on their radar and a tip from a caller led them to arrest the two men and drug discovery.

Drugs seized include high grade marijuana, e-cig cartridges, LSD, mushrooms, molly, steroids, heroin and two guns.

According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, the approximate street value of the drugs are $10,000-15,000 worth of marijuana, $1,000 worth of e-cigarette cartridges, $300-400 worth of LSD and $200-300 worth of molly, $200 worth of mushrooms and $300-500 worth of steroids.

Hodge said e-cigarette oils have a THC content of up to 70 percent.

According to the sheriff’s department, the e-cigarette oils are a concern because they are basically odorless, unlike smoking marijuana, and harder to detect.

"It's an odorless narcotic that they're putting in vape pipes, and they're smoking it right in front of you," said Sheriff Hodge.

The department said this new way to get high is popular with teens, and that it's finding more e-cigs in schools.

"I do know that a lot of your schools and school resource officers are finding e-cigarettes in bathrooms, in the parking lot that kind of stuff," said Major Jamie Tedford.

Hodge said, "They can be in the schools, in the bathroom or out in the parking lot. Pull it out, fire it up, and then again, it's not creating that red flag that says 'hey somebody's smoking weed in the bathroom' because you're not going to smell that."

Hodge says the best way for parents to protect their children is to be vigilant and treat e-cigs like regular cigarettes.

"Allowing that e-cigarette to take the place of a regular cigarette is just basically opening the door for them to be able to get a hold of some of these other chemicals and put them into those cigarettes," Hodge said.

