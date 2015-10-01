Bond set for alleged scam artist

The Jones County woman accused of defrauding people out of more than half a million dollars went before a judge in Madison County Thursday morning.



A judge set bond for Angela Darlene Brown at $600,000, and considered her a flight risk.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for a slideshow from the bond hearing

Brown is charged with two counts of embezzlement by contract, and one count of conspiracy to commit embezzlement.



Madison County Investigator Charles Harrison said Brown may not have been working alone.



Harrison said he expects more victims to come forward.

Copyright WDAM 2015. All rights reserved.