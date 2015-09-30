Brett Favre throws his support behind Bellevue incorporation

After weeks of vague descriptions from county officials on what the potential Bellevue incorporation would look like, a copy of an outlined area reveals which subdivisions may be included.

Logo of the group working to incorporate the Lamar County community of Bellevue.

Members of the executive committee involved in the incorporation of the potential City of Bellevue spoke with the Sandstone Home Owners Association Tuesday night.

EXCLUSIVE: More information revealed about potential City of Bellevue

If the City of Bellevue is incorporated into Lamar County, a little more than 6,200 people would be living in a new city.Bellevue's city leaders now have to get signatures from 66 percent of registered voters, or about 2,000 people, in the proposed area on an incorporation petition to move forward with incorporation plans. "We believe that when we go out and we're able to show people what we've found and the work that we've done and what we believe we can do as a city, t...

Possible city of Bellevue residents react to incorporation announcement

Officials rallying for the City of Bellevue now have their first few signatures.

Former NFL quarterback and University of Southern Mississippi graduate Brett Favre has signed the Bellevue incorporation petition.

The event called "Bellevue with Brett Favre 'Signing Day'" opened with a word of prayer, the introduction of Favre and his wife Deanna, and a presentation of a jersey that read Favre 4 Bellevue.

"We're excited about it, and look forward to what's to come," Favre said at the ceremony.

Favre signed the petition as well as the jersey, and joked that he hoped the city would have a football team.

The city needs two-thirds of registered voters in the area that could become Bellevue to sign the petition to move forward with incorporation plans.

Some residents raised concerns regarding the incorporation and said those signing the petition did not know all the facts.

The city of Bellevue Executive Committee and city leadership formally announced incorporation plans to the Lamar County Board of Supervisors Aug. 21.

The timeline for the completion of the process depends on the petition signatures.

Bellevue proponents will not reveal how many signatures are on the petition at this time.

