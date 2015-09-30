Forecast: Much cooler weather on the way.

Partly cloudy today with highs in the mid 80s.

Partly cloudy and cooler tonight with lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Much cooler and drier weather is on tap for the area Thursday into the weekend with highs in the upper 70sw and lows in the mid 50s.

