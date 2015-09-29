Burger King restaurants unveil the A.1. Halloween Whopper

This is a news release from Burger King

BURGER KING® restaurants are launching the A.1. Halloween WHOPPER® sandwich this season, a burger unlike any other in America, with a black bun that has A.1. flavor baked in. While the pitch-black bun gives the Halloween WHOPPER®sandwich a look that may make some think “hmmmmm?” the burger’s classic A.1. flavors will have tasters saying “mmmmm.”

Inspired by the BURGER KING® brand’s Black Burger in Japan, which created buzz worldwide, the Halloween WHOPPER® sandwich has a look that’s curious to the eye, while the A.1. bun’s flavor is familiar and savory to the palate. The A.1. smoky black pepper flavor is baked right into the bread. Layered between the buns is savory flame-grilled beef topped with melted American cheese, ripe tomatoes, fresh lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, A.1.® Thick and Hearty Sauce, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions.

“Our U.S. guests have been extremely curious about the bun flavors they’ve seen introduced in Japan and other countries, so we saw the opportunity to bring them an equally unique experience,” said Eric Hirschhorn, Chief Marketing Officer, for the BURGER KING® Brand North America. “We tailored the flavor of the black bun to the American palate with A.1. sauce, a flavor this country loves, and we’re delivering it in a way that’s never been done before by baking it into the bun. It may look Japanese but it tastes like America.”

This scary good burger will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide while supplies last for the suggested price of $4.99. All mentions of A.1. refer to A.1.® Thick and Hearty Sauce, a product of the Kraft Heinz Foods Company.

