Forecast: Much cooler weather on the way.

30% chance for a showers and an isolated thunderstorm today with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Slight chance for a shower overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

40% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Cooler and drier weather is expected Thursday through Monday. High through that time period will be in the upper 70s to around 80 and lows each night in the 50s.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather