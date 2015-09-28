UPDATE: Angela Brown to be extradited back to Mississippi

The Jones County woman accused of defrauding people out of thousands of dollars went before a judge in Georgia Monday morning.

According to authorities, Angela Brown waived her extradition rights and will be transported back to Mississippi Tuesday.

According to the Laurel Police Department, there are a number of cases against Brown in the Laurel area that will now be turned over to the district attorney’s office.

Madison County authorities said Brown is expected to go before a judge Thursday morning to face other charges.

The charges against Brown are as followed:

In Madison there are two victims.

Brown is charged with two counts of embezzlement under contract (one count per victim) and one count of conspiracy to commit embezzlement under contract.

Lauderdale County has three active warrants for Brown on false pretense.

There are also charges pending in Laurel, and Petal

There are also federal charges pending.

All are felony charges.

According to the investigator Charles Harrison, it’s a waiting game to see how many victims come forward.

An investigator is on his way now to Atlanta, Georgia to pick Brown up.

She will be in Madison City Jail this evening.

Harrison will talk to her when she arrives. They are hoping she implicates the mastermind behind the whole.

Her initial appearance in Madison is Thursday.

Harrison says he expects the judge to set her bond high because of the nature of the case.

If by chance Brown is able to post bond, she will be picked up by Lauderdale County or The Laurel Police Department.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.