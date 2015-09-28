UPDATE: Angela Brown to be extradited back to Mississippi - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

UPDATE: Angela Brown to be extradited back to Mississippi

Angela Brown Angela Brown
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

The Jones County woman accused of defrauding people out of thousands of dollars went before a judge in Georgia Monday morning.

According to authorities, Angela Brown waived her extradition rights and will be transported back to Mississippi Tuesday.

According to the Laurel Police Department, there are a number of cases against Brown in the Laurel area that will now be turned over to the district attorney’s office.

Madison County authorities said Brown is expected to go before a judge Thursday morning to face other charges.

The charges against Brown are as followed:

  • In Madison there are two victims.
  • Brown is charged with two counts of embezzlement under contract (one count per victim) and one count of conspiracy to commit embezzlement under contract.
  • Lauderdale County has three active warrants for Brown on false pretense.
  • There are also charges pending in Laurel, and Petal

There are also federal charges pending.

All are felony charges.

According to the investigator Charles Harrison, it’s a waiting game to see how many victims come forward.

An investigator is on his way now to Atlanta, Georgia to pick Brown up.

She will be in Madison City Jail this evening.

Harrison will talk to her when she arrives. They are hoping she implicates the mastermind behind the whole.

Her initial appearance in Madison is Thursday.

Harrison says he expects the judge to set her bond high because of the nature of the case.

If by chance Brown is able to post bond, she will be picked up by Lauderdale County or The Laurel Police Department. 

Copyright 2015 WDAM.  All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

  • Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:13 PM EST2018-01-30 22:13:01 GMT
    Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly