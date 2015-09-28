Mississippi ranks in bottom 10 of best and worst states for teachers

In the latest WalletHub study, Mississippi in ranked low in the best and worst states for teachers.

It’s no surprise that there is a high turnover rate in the education field. A majority of U.S. teachers’ salaries consistently fail to keep up with inflation, while at the same time, the law demands they producer better students.

Approximately a fifth of all newly public school teachers leave their position before the end of the year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. And nearly 50 percent of those teachers never last more than five years.

This soaring turnover rate is not only linked to inadequate compensation, but also many teachers transfer to other schools or leave the profession altogether because of them feeling overwhelmed, ineffective and unsupported.

This recent WalletHub study compared all 50 states, including the D.C., across 13 key metrics. Some of those metrics are median starting salary for teachers and projected number of teachers per student by year 2022.

Main findings of being a teacher in Mississippi:

18th — Average starting salary for teachers

44th — Median annual salary for teachers

40th —WalletHub “school systems” ranking

32nd — Teachers’ income growth potential

25th — Projected number of teachers per student by year 2022

49th — Unemployment rate

47th — 10-year change in teacher salaries

26th — Pupil-to-teacher ratio

45th — Public school spending per student

To view the full report, click here.

