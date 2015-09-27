Man who died in weekend wreck identified

A man died Sunday evening in a car collision that caused the vehicle to roll over multiple times on Seminary Mike Conner Road.

Covington County Emergency Management Director, Greg Sanford, said slick roads from all the rain most likely caused the vehicle to leave the road, hit a culvert, and flip multiple times.

The victim who was ejected from the vehicle has been identified as David Joseph Gondreau of Covington County. He died of multiple internal injuries.

