Flash Flood EMERGENCY for Jackson County until 8pm

FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR...

EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY IN SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI...

THIS IS A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR MOSS POINT...PASCAGOULA AND

ESCATAWPA.

UNTIL 8:00 PM CDT

AT 502 PM CDT...DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE

WARNED AREA. 5 TO 8 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. FLASH FLOODING IS

ALREADY OCCURRING ESPECIALLY OVER THE EAST HALF OF JACKSON COUNTY.

AN ADDITIONAL TWO INCHES OF RAIN CAN BE EXPECTED.

MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND NOW. THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS AND LIFE

THREATENING SITUATION. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TRAVEL UNLESS YOU ARE

FLEEING AN AREA SUBJECT TO FLOODING OR UNDER AN EVACUATION ORDER.

MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND NOW. ACT QUICKLY TO PROTECT YOUR LIFE.

TURN AROUND...DONT DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD

DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.