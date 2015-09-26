Gubernatorial Candidate Robert Gray makes campaign stop in Pine - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Gubernatorial Candidate Robert Gray makes campaign stop in Pine Belt

PURVIS, MS (WDAM) -

The Democratic candidate for Governor of Mississippi made a campaign stop in the Pine Belt Saturday.

Robert Gray spoke to a crowd of folks at the Stone House Restaurant in Purvis to spread his campaign message ahead of the general election in November.

Gray said his campaign will be focused on education, healthcare and infrastructure.

“Doing these things are going to create money, it’s going to put people to work which is going to save money. It’s going to create taxpayers which is going to take the pressure off the rest of the taxpayers,” Gray said.

Gray also supports bringing the lottery to the magnolia state.

“The lottery, that in and of itself will bring more money into our state. It will also help and support local businesses because when people have a reason to stop, they might stop to buy a lottery ticket. They’re going to buy something to eat and drink. They might even see a house and a car and just souvenirs.”

Gray is the truck driver who won the Democratic nomination back In August, beating Vicki Slater who was supported by party leaders.

Copyright 2015 WDAM.  All rights reserved. 

