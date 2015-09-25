Jones Co. woman wanted on several fraud warrants in custody

A Jones County woman accused of defrauding people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars is now in custody.

Angela Brown was taken into custody Friday evening at a hotel in Rosewell, Georgia by authorities.

It was a tip that led authorities to the suspect.

She will be extradited back to Mississippi to face charges.

Backstory

More details have emerged about the Jones County woman accused of defrauding people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.



Authorities said more victims have come forward Friday accusing Angela Brown of taking their money.

Investigators now said they believe Brown stole over a half a million dollars from victims in various places from Mississippi to Georgia.

Seven On Your Side has obtained an audio recording between Brown and one of her victims.

Earnestine Merill explains said she was scammed out of thousands of dollars from Brown when she was supposed to get a deal she could not pass up.

“I just gave my money to somebody and they gave it to her,” Merrill said. “I was supposed to be getting two 18-wheelers and an Escalade.”

Merrill send Brown $17,500. After she sent the money, Merrill said the excuses starting pouring in and Brown kept telling her that the vehicles had not come in yet.

Then Merrill said Brown stopped answering the phone all together. Now she is fed up.

“I’m angry, I’m very angry,” Merrill said. “Anytime you take somebody money and you’re supposed to be investing it for them and you take it and use it for your own benefit, you are lower than the lowest.”

Now Merrill wants her money back.

“I’m retired and I need my money, I don’t have that kind of money lying around in the cookie Jar,” she said.

Looking back on the situation, she wishes she had used better judgment.

“Sometimes because we think we know somebody, that don’t always be the case. Her intentions were just what she did,” Merrill said.

Anyone with leads to capture and arrest Brown would be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website.

