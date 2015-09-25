Forecast: Mainly dry weather today but better rain chances next week.

Partly cloudy and warm today with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s.

Better rain chances are expected next week if a low pressure area forms in the gulf.

Stay tuned!

