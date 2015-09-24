Mississippi ranked in bottom 10 for safer sex

A new study sponsored by the makers of Trojan Brand Condoms is bringing attention to the state of sexual health nationwide.

Mississippi ranked in the bottom 10 states for safer sex. Other states in the bottom 10 include Louisiana, Tennessee and Florida, which made the South the lowest scoring region.

The northeast region dominated the top 10 states for safe sex including Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.

This study was done by the State by State Safer Sex Index, which draws information from the main set of sexual health indicators in the Sexual Health Rankings.

State ranks are measured by two things: sexually transmitted diseases and contraception.

These indicators are then added to get an overall safer-sex score for each state.

