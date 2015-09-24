Forecast: Another warm and mostly dry day expected.

Partly cloudy and warm today with highs in the upper 80s.

Partly cloudy and mild tonight with lows mainly in the 60s.

Partly cloudy and warm again on Friday with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

Slight chance for a shower or two on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather