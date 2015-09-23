Forecast: Slight chance for a shower today.

Fall is here!

Partly cloudy today with a 20% chance for a shower with highs in the upper 80s.

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Partly cloudy on Thursday with a slight chance for a shower with highs in the upper 80s.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather