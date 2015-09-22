SLIDESHOW: 5 ways to get yourself fired

In most jobs, employees are striving for higher positions or pay raises. Paying your dues, being punctual for work and helping others when needed are ways you can impress your employer in considering you for a future promotion. But, some employees feel stagnant and don’t know why they have not been offered the higher-paying job.

In a Forbes article, a contributor offers five ways to get yourself fired by an employer. But the contributor also said that sometimes employees lose their jobs for reasons that have nothing to do with their performance such as abusing the Internet, drinking on the job, stealing, lying or missing too many days at work.

According to Forbes, studies show that 22 percent of employees know someone who has been fired for wasting time at the office and 33 percent of employers have fired people for overstepping the company’s social media policy.

Do you know what the five most common mistakes are on the job that can send you packing? Click through our slideshow to find out!

