Forecast: Sunny day expected.

A very nice day is expected in the Pine Belt with sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

30% chance for a few showers on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Fall officially begins at 3:21 A.M. Wednesday!

