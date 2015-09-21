Laurel Officials to debate pay increase for city employees

City officials will debate whether to give city employees a pay increase a city council meeting in Laurel Tuesday.

Some Council members said the pay increase should have been removed from the city’s budget at the last special meeting, but the city’s financial director said there was not a motion to remove it so it is still there.

The raise is set at 3 percent in the city’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which the mayor calls a cost of living raise

Officials also want 3 percent a rate increase for water and sewer fees. The last rate increase was in 2014.

The city council meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

