Psychologist discusses warning signs of suicide

HATTIESBURG, MS -

September is national Suicide Prevention Month.  According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States.

Psychologist Anthony Calabrese with Pine Grove in Hattiesburg said it is happening more frequently in Pine Belt.

“It’s a very big problem; thousands of people commit suicide every year,” Calabrese said.

He said suicides happen because of a number of different reasons.

“People suffer from depression, they have problems happen in their lives, they experience grief,” Calabrese said.

Calabrese said younger people are like culprits.

“Young people are more risk takers. They use drugs and alcohol more often,” Calabrese said.

He said it is also important to look for the warning signs in your loved ones.

“Perhaps they’re angry, perhaps they’re more drawn into themselves,” Calabrese added.

Calabrese said people should know that there is help available.

