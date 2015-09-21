Forecast: Much needed rain expected today.

Much needed rain is expected for the Pine Belt today which should keep our highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Clearing skies tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

Sunny and dry weather returns for Tuesday with highs around 90.

