Five ways to conquer the gym

Intimidation at the gym maybe one of the commonly secret fears we all share. The machines look the same and there are always one million eyes watching your every mood. However, there are five tips you can put into your gym bag along with your new found confidence before you hit the gym.

1. Create a plan of success so that you will feel more confident when you walk into the gym.

2. Write down a list of workouts that you want to achieve and take it to the gym with you.

3. Be sure to pick a gym where you feel comfortable.

4. Use a guest pass immediately so you can explore the gym space with a friend.

5. Always ask for help when you need it.

