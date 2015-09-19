Miss USM Pageant winner - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Miss USM Pageant winner

Miss USM Pageant Miss USM Pageant
Miss USM Pageant Miss USM Pageant
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

This year's winner of the Miss University of Southern Mississippi Pageant goes to Miss. Macy Mitchell. The 2015 winner is  a native from Petal and currently studies communications. Macy won a scholarship and an opportunity to compete at the Miss Mississippi Pageant that will be held in Vicksburg next summer. 

Copyright WDAM 2015. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly