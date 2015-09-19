Three ingredient party queso dip - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Three ingredient party queso dip

Corona.jpg Corona.jpg
Cheddar.jpg Cheddar.jpg
Cream cheese.jpg Cream cheese.jpg
The Dip.JPG The Dip.JPG
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The weekends are filled with plans, parties, sports and other engagements. Whether the get together is with friends or sports fans, impress your comrades with a killer three ingredient queso dip. It takes less than five minutes and it tastes like a professional cheese chef made it. Here are the three ingredients and directions: 

What you will need: 

Grab a bottle of Corona extra, an eight ounce pack of Philadelphia cream cheese and one cup of shredded cheddar cheese. 

Step 1: 

Pour the beer into a small pot over medium heat. 

Step 2: 

Bring it to a simmer and it will start to foam, which is a good sign. 

Step 3: 

Add in the cream cheese and stir it until it is melted. 

Step 4: 

Add the shredded cheddar and stir it until it melts. 

Step 5: 

Then your done! Pour into a serving bowl or eat it out of the bowl. 

Copyright WDAM 2015. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly