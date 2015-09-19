Three ingredient party queso dip

The weekends are filled with plans, parties, sports and other engagements. Whether the get together is with friends or sports fans, impress your comrades with a killer three ingredient queso dip. It takes less than five minutes and it tastes like a professional cheese chef made it. Here are the three ingredients and directions:

What you will need:

Grab a bottle of Corona extra, an eight ounce pack of Philadelphia cream cheese and one cup of shredded cheddar cheese.

Step 1:

Pour the beer into a small pot over medium heat.

Step 2:

Bring it to a simmer and it will start to foam, which is a good sign.

Step 3:

Add in the cream cheese and stir it until it is melted.

Step 4:

Add the shredded cheddar and stir it until it melts.

Step 5:

Then your done! Pour into a serving bowl or eat it out of the bowl.

