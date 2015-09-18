Forecast: Great football weather tonight.

It is going to be a mostly sunny and dry day today with highs in the lower 90s.

Great football weather is on tap for tonight with clear skies expected. Temps at kickoff will be in the mid 80s and in the 70s by the time games ends.

Saturday and Sunday look mostly sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather