Forecast: Another nice September day.

Another very nice day is ahead for the Pine Belt with mostly sunny skies with highs around 90.

No rain is expected in the area until about Monday.

Temps will cool down a little Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

