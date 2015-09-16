Forecast: Very nice weather to continue for the Pine Belt.

Looks like the nice string of mostly nice weather is on tap for the next several days in the Pine Belt.

Temps will rise back into the lower 90s beginning on Tuesday.

The next chance for rain appear to be on Tuesday.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather