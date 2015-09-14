Budget approved for city of Laurel - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Budget approved for city of Laurel

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

The city of Laurel now has an approved budget for the 2015-2016 fiscal year.

Council members had until Tuesday to approve the budget, so a special meeting was held at city hall Monday Morning.

The budget passed with a 4-3 vote, along with a few changes.

Council member Manuel Jones said he was disappointed that he was not included in the budget discussions.

“I had no say-so on this budget period. None of the other council members did," Jones said.

Mayor Johnny Magee disagreed with that statement.

"That’s not exactly true," Magee said. "He, along with all 7 of the other council members, had a say. It was not done exactly like it has been in the past, but they still had the same figures. They still had the choice to do what they wanted to do."

How to pay for the road improvement project was a major concern for council members. Councilman Tony Wheat proposed reducing the amount of the tax increase for citizens, which means that taxes will go up but not as much as initially proposed.

Magee disagreed with Wheat’s proposal.

“The finance director, suggested doing it a different way, but if that’s the way they want to do it, then that’s the way we will carry it out,” Magee said.

Raises for city employees were also addressed during the meeting. Councilman Jones does not think that is possible with sales taxes down in the city every month.

“If it continues that trend and we give a raise, how are we going to pay the employees?” Councilman Jones said.

Magee said if the city uses the surplus money that is in the general fund, there is still a possibility for the raises.

Copyright 2015 WDAM.  All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

  • Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:13 PM EST2018-01-30 22:13:01 GMT
    Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly