Miss Mississippi Hannah Roberts wins first runner up - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Miss Mississippi Hannah Roberts wins first runner up

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hannah Roberts has won first runner up tonight in the final night of competition in the 2016 Miss America pageant in Atlantic City. Roberts will take home a $25,000 scholarship. Hannah Roberts is a Mount Olive native, Mississippi and a University of Southern Mississippi Alumni. 

Powered by Frankly