Laurel City council to hold special meeting to discuss budget

Time is running out for the Laurel City Council to approve a budget for the 2015-2016 fiscal year.

The council will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss the budget before Tuesday’s deadline.

At the last special meeting the vote was split 3-3 lacking a majority.

Mayor Johnny Magee said he’s confident the council will approve the budget.

“This is new territory, and we normally have the budget approved by this time. I'm confident that they care more about the city than they do about personal interest,” Mayor Magee said.

The meeting is scheduled for 9:30 Monday morning.

