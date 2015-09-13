11 photos millennials will never forget

Who are the millennials? The millennials are a generation of children who were born between the 1980s and 2000s. This group are also responsible for replacing the baby-boomer generation as they enter into retirement. Imagine society sweepingly transition into a perception of how youngsters picture our future. Before we make future plans lets take a step into the past. A time before hashtags, selfies and twitter instead where jelly shoes, super soakers and fresh koosh was apart of the happening. Here are 11 photos that will indeed take you back in time.