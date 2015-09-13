Three ways to make 20 minute chicken dinners

Weeknight meals can become repetitive and even boring sometimes. When it comes to chicken best side item choices are usually rice, noodles and other starches. How about a few new quick chicken recipes with different sides? Here are three 20 minute recipes that will help you make dinner with more variety.

1. One Skillet Spicy Ranch Chicken:

You will need two teaspoons extra virgin olive oil, one pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces, one-fourth yellow or red onion, chopped, one packet Hidden Valley Spicy Ranch Mix (NOT ranch dip mix), one red bell pepper, cored and chopped, one green bell pepper, cored and chopped, one can black beans, drained & rinsed,one can fire roasted diced tomatoes,one and half cups instant brown rice, one cup low sodium chicken stock, one cup freshly grated cheddar cheese, for serving cilantro, for serving. Click here for directions.

2. Caprese Chicken:

You will need four skinless chicken breasts, kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper, two tablespoons olive oil, divided, three large garlic cloves, minced, two pints cherry tomatoes, halved, ten large basil leaves, finely chopped, eight ounces fresh buffalo mozzarella, sliced in half inch thick slices, balsamic vinegar, to taste. Click here for directions.

3. Skinny Honey Lemon Chicken:

One and a half pounds of boneless, skinless (raw) chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces, three tablespoons soy sauce (if making this gluten-free, be sure to use GF soy sauce), two tablespoons rice wine vinegar, salt and pepper, one tablespoon olive oil, Honey Lemon Sauce, optional toppings: toasted sesame seeds, thinly-sliced green onions, extra lemon zest, lemon. Click here for directions.

