Food Drop held in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

An organization from the Gulf Coast was in Hattiesburg Thursday giving back to the community.

Deming Enterprises teamed up with Hands on Mississippi to donate and distribute more than 5,000 pounds of food to Forrest County residents. 

Organizer Robert Deming said they travel throughout the state donating fresh food to counties hardest hit by the economy and rising costs.

“We focus on certain areas and we’re going from county to county, and so far we’ve donated over 65,000 pounds of food. My goal is to donate over 100,000 pounds by the end of the year,” Deming said.

Deming said their next food drive will be held in Greene County.

