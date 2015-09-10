United Way holds "CAN"paign drive across Pine Belt

United Way of Southeast Mississippi kicked off this year’s campaign with a “CAN"paign Kick-Off event Thursday.

Volunteers and staff collected donated non-perishable food and pet supplies at Coroner Markets in Hattiesburg, Oak Grove and Petal between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Organizers said the event will benefit Christian Services, Inc., Edwards Street Fellowship, Hub City Humane Society and Southern Pines Animal Shelter.

President Tracie Fowler said support from the community was overwhelming.

“I can’t say I’m shocked because Hattiesburg citizens always come to the call. But I just has this overwhelming gratitude for what has happened here. It’s just been amazing,” Fowler said.

If you have any questions or would like to get involved, call 601-545-7141 or visit www.unitedwaysems.org.

