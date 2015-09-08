Forecast: Better rain chances later in the week.

Hot again today and Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s with a few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Lows remain in the lower 70s the next few nights.

For folks needing some rain it appears that Thursday and Friday may offer some of the best chances we have seen in awhile.

