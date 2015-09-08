SLIDESHOW: 5 Pine Belt shrimp season dishes

Some people refer to shrimp as the fruit of the sea, and others as a must have add-on. As shrimp season continues in the Pine Belt here are a few simple, tasty and delicious shrimp dishes you can whip up this week. Here are 5 of your new favorite inspired dish ingredients:

1. Spicy New Orleans Shrimp:

One pound white tiger shrimp, two tablespoons unsalted butter, two tablespoons olive oil, two tablespoons sweet chili sauce, one table spoon Worcestershire, one teaspoon chili powder, one teaspoon liquid smoke, one teaspoon smoked paprika, one teaspoon dried oregano, one teaspoon sriracha hot sauce (or tabasco), four cloves garlic, minced, juice from half lemon, one teaspoon parsley and chopped salt and pepper to taste. Click here for cooking directions.

2. Skinny Shrimp Alfredo Pasta Bake:

One pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined, two tablespoons olive oil, divided, Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste, eight ounces whole wheat penne pasta, one (14.5-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes, drained, half cup reduced fat mozzarella cheese, half teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, optional, two tablespoons grated Parmesan and two tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves. Click here for cooking directions.

3. Garlic Butter Tomato Shrimp Linguine:

Three tablespoons olive oil, plus extra,one large onion, chopped, four to five cloves garlic, minced, 14 ounces king prawns, four pieces chopped and the rest set aside, two tablespoons tomato paste, half cup red wine, one and half 14.5oz cans of chopped tomatoes, one bay leaf, half teaspoon hot smoked paprika, Pinch of sugar,salt & pepper, to taste,12 ounces linguine pasta, 12 cherry tomatoes, on the vine and three tablespoons butter. Click here for cooking directions.

4. Garlic and Parsley Butter Shrimp:

One pound of raw, deveined, shells off except the tail, one-fourth cup butter, three cloves garlic, one-fourth cup parsley, salt and pepper to taste, and one lemon juiced. Click here for cooking directions.

5. Cilantro Lime Shrimp:

One and half pounds peeled and deveined jumbo shrimp, one-fourth teaspoon plus one-eigth teaspoon ground cumin, Kosher Salt and freshly ground black pepper, two teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, five garlic cloves, crushed, two tablespoons lime juice (from one medium lime), three to four tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro. Click here for cooking directions.

