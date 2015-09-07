Forecast for Labor Day

Hot today with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s.

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Hot again on Tuesday with a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms with high in the lower 90s.

