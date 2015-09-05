5 healthy soul food recipes

Soul food is good for our souls, however it can be quite unfavorable to our healthy life styles. On the other hand with a little inspiration and creativity, soul food can be prepared with flavorful hearty ingredients. Here are five nutritious recipe ingredients that can add zest to your diet.

1. Smoked Paprika Chicken:

One chicken butterflied, two teaspoons kosher salt, one teaspoon hot smoked Spanish paprika, two teaspoons extra virgin olive oil and six whole garlic cloves, peeled. Click here for the preparation directions.

2. Corn Pudding and Roasted Shrimp:

Six ears of corn husked, pinch of salt, pinch of cayenne pepper, squeeze of lime and roasted shrimp. Click here for the preparation directions.

3. Citrus Collards with Raisins Redux:

Coarse sea salt, two large collard greens, ribs removed, cut into a chiffonade (rinsed and drained), one tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, two cloves garlic minced, two-thirds cup of raisins and one-third cup freshly squeezed orange juice. Click here for the preparation directions.

4. Pulled BBQ Pork:

Three and half cups pound pork shoulder, about one and a half tablespoons kosher salt, one teaspoon grapeseed oil, or your favorite light oil, BBQ sauce and four to six soft whole-wheat buns (or brown rice if you want to forgo the buns). Click here for the preparation directions.

5. Spicy Roasted Sweet Potatoes:

Two and a half pounds sweet potatoes peeled and cut into chunks, two tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, two tablespoons agave nectar (may substitute pure maple syrup), one tablespoon of fresh-squeezed lime juice, four cloves garlic (minced), one tablespoon fresh grated ginger, one teaspoon cinnamon, one teaspoon chili powder, one teaspoon nutmeg and half teaspoon allspice, half cup fresh scallions (chopped for garnish). Click here for the preparation.

