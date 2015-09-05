SLIDESHOW: Tailgate kicks off USM football season - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

SLIDESHOW: Tailgate kicks off USM football season

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Baby golden eagle tailgaters Baby golden eagle tailgaters
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Golden Eagle and Bulldog fans across Mississippi gathered at the University of Southern Mississippi campus in football spirit. Fans and tailgaters have set the atmosphere with music, barbecue and laughter. Southern Miss and Mississippi State will kickoff tonight at 9:05 p.m. at The Rock.

