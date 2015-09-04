Forecast: Great football weather for tonight and Saturday.

Partly cloudy and hot today with a few isolated showers and thunderstorm possible with highs in the mid 90s.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 70s.

Hot on Saturday with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with highs in the mid 90s.

High school football weather looks great tonight as well as for the USM game Saturday.

