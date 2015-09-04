Mississippi Miss Hospitality welcomed home to Laurel

Jones County and Laurel welcomed Mississippi Miss Hospitality Erin Morgan home to Laurel Thursday evening.

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee presented Morgan with a key to the city. Morgan said it was exciting to receive such a big welcome from her hometown.

"Laurel and the people of Laurel really shaped me into who I am and who I aspire to be later in life, which is just like all the people standing in this room," Morgan said. "It's an honor to have them here honoring me."

Along with the mayor, Jones County Sheriff Alex Hodge, Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, State Auditor Stacey Pickering and members of Laurel Main Street attended the event.

Morgan also performed her 90 second speech from the state competition. She said she is looking forward to the attention Laurel will receive as she travels around the state.

"We have a ton of new small, local, very trendy businesses popping up," Morgan said. "We've got a new butcher shop and tons of stores. We even have Mississippi Main Street's Merchant of the Year right across the street Southern Antique Mall, so it's really an amazing opportunity to bring attention to that and all the great things we have going on right now."

She said she is looking forward to cutting the ribbon to open the state fair and attending the Governor's Conference on tourism.

